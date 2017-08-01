New report shows AZ economy relies on illegal immigration

A new report published this week shows Arizona's economy relies on illegal immigration.

The New American Economy, a bipartisan group of 500 mayors and business owners, estimates there are nearly 284,000 undocumented immigrants living in the state.

Combined, they pumped $3.1 billion into the economy and paid nearly $390 million in local, state and federal taxes.

For immigration activists like Rep. Tony Navarrete, a Democrat from Phoenix, the numbers show how important migrants are to Arizona, but also make a strong case for immigration reform.

"We have to provide some type of reform so that we are no longer pushing our families off to the sidelines and only using them for their labor," he said Tuesday.

That is unlikely to happen under President Donald Trump.

Since taking office in January, the administration has made it a point to clamp down on illegal immigrants.

However, one of the state's top business leaders is hopeful the administration can stream the work permit process so farms near the border can hire enough help to run their business.

"What happens when you can't attract those workers? I tell you what happens, these farms go out of business and they relocate to other places such as Mexico," said Glenn Hamer, the president and CEO of Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.