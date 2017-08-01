Gilbert water contamination under control

Gilbert water contamination is under control after nearly a year of delayed detection.

The Gilbert Water Division reported Monday that a group of contaminants known as total trihalomethanes, TTHMs, was above the maximum contaminant level from July 2016 to April 2017.

The maximum contaminant level for TTHMs is 80 parts per billion. The number of contaminants during this 10 month period averaged 82 parts per billion.

The water contamination was isolated to Zone 1 near the intersection of Ray Road and Gilbert Road.

Customers who are located south of Baseline Road and West of SRP's Eastern Canal and receive a utility bill from Gilbert are in Zone 1.

Since April 2017 contaminant levels have been within regulation.

Officials say that the violation was not immediately noticed which resulted in the delayed notification and are taking measures to prevent another incident.

Water safety officials say that it not an emergency. Gilbert residents do not need to boil drinking water or take other corrective actions.

