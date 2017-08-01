Hot car deaths: Put yourselves in the family's shoes

The family of Jasiah Riggins, the 1-year-old boy who died after being left in a hot car over the weekend, is speaking out today.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Baby boy found dead in hot car; 2nd hot car death in two days]Fredericka Clarke is the boy’s great-aunt. She spoke exclusively to azfamily.com about the tragedy Tuesday.

Clarke said Jasiah's father and mother are devastated, feeling extreme guilt and grieving the loss of their son.

“It was an accident,” said Clarke. “They are hurting a lot, They don't need the extra harmful hurtful things that are being said [online on social media]. I want people to put themselves, regardless of you saying, 'It could never happen to me,' ... in their shoes and see how you would feel."

She said the family is speaking out with hopes of preventing another tragedy. Clarke urges all parents and guardians to communicate better when it comes to their children.

“They never thought it could happen to them -- ever,” she said. “It could happen to you ... They want this to be a lesson to others to pay attention to your children at all times."

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover Jasiah's funeral costs.

EXCLUSIVE "This was an accident...something unfortunately happened."Family of baby boy found dead n hot car speaks #azfamily @MariaHechanova pic.twitter.com/M7uUkMlgO1 — Juan Magana (@PhxJuanMagana) August 1, 2017

