Proposed desert education facility makes comeback

The proposed Desert Discovery Center Scottsdale looks a lot different from how it did the last time it was presented to the Scottsdale City Council.

Now known as Desert EDGE (Encounters, Discovery, Global, Education), the construction project was rejected by the public in September 2016.

Proposed again on Monday in partnership with the Arizona State University’s Global Drylands Institute, the new compact educational facility is designed to inspire citizen scientists to value, thrive in and conserve desert environments.

“Developing Desert EDGE as envisioned would improve worldwide understanding of arid ecosystems,” said Wellington Reiter, senior advisor to Arizona State University President Michael Crow.

The plan to build the $61.2 million facility will not include new taxes to fund the project. DDCS recommends that the project be funded by private sector donations, and existing bed and preserve tax funds.

In addition to its new proposed price tag, the environmental footprint that the center has is greatly reduced.

The previous design that was rejected by the public set aside 30,000 acres of desert land and required bulldozing the natural environment to construct a building.

The new facility will occupy 10 existing buildings located on 5.34 acres of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.

Desert EDGE is not an air-conditioned museum, according to Swaback Partners architect John E. Sather.

The site will take advantage of view corridors and interpretive courtyards with minimal visual impact from the street and surrounding neighborhoods.

“It’s a living structure that is very much integrated into the desert, and fulfills many principles of biomimicry, where we’re really interfacing with the desert as one,” Sather said.

