Alert: Surprise 'facility fees' at doctors' offices shock consumers

Let's say you've been seeing the same doctor for years and you've never had a billing problem.  

Well, that could change because doctors’ offices and their practices are being bought out and that's causing unforeseen problems for consumers, like Elizabeth Edwards. 

"I’m recently retired," Edwards said.

Edwards says now that she's retired, she has more time to cook healthy. And when it comes to maintaining her health, she tries to see the doctor on a regular basis.

"I called, made sure they took my insurance and everything. I set up an appointment, went and saw this doctor," Edwards said. 

Edwards says she went to the doctor's office assigned by her insurance company. Here, she paid her $5 co-pay mandated by insurance and then had some tests done. 

Edwards was then asked to come back a month later for a follow-up visit to get her results.

"The doctor came in and said everything is good, blood work looked fine, you're just one of these people that runs [sic] a low red blood cell count and she says alright, we'll see ya!" Edwards recalled.

Before leaving, Edwards says she paid another $5 co-pay and thought nothing more of it.

However, she was shocked when she received a bill for $135. But she was even more shocked at from whom it was, HonorHealth. So, she called.

“Told me, it's a facility fee. It's something they're doing now. Well, I wasn't aware of it. She said we were told the doctor’s office was going to send out letters to notify all their patients this was happening. Well, I never got anything,” Edwards said.

As it turns out, HonorHealth is gobbling up doctors’ offices and one medical practice that HonorHealth bought was Edwards' doctor and when that happens, new billing procedures always occur, including hitting consumers like Edwards with something called a "facility charge."

In Edwards’ case, the "facility charge" was $135 for her follow-up visit.

“Like I said, at a hospital, surgery, that sort of thing I expect it, but not at a doctor's office,” Edwards said.  

Edwards says HonorHealth told her since they're the new owners, they will be charging patients a "facility charge" for seeing her doctor.

She couldn't believe it so 3 On Your Side got involved. HonorHealth sent us documentation showing Edwards did sign a "financial agreement" when she checked in with her physician.

But Edwards thought it was just routine paperwork and had no idea a "facility charge" would be part of her follow-up visit.

Regardless, after 3 On Your Side got involved, HonorHealth told Edwards they would waive the $135 fee this time.

"If I hadn't called or contacted 3 On Your Side, I wouldn't have gotten this resolution at all, so I am very happy, very pleased," Edwards said.

These facility charges are becoming more and more frequent. So, it's worthwhile to double check with your doctor’s office. If you don't, you could get stuck with the hospital's facility fee.

