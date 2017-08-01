Queen Creek breaks ground for new park

Queen Creek broke ground on a new 48-acre park located at 19535 E. Appleby Road on Tuesday.

The park will open just in time for the 2018 fall sports.

It will include an adventure-themed inclusive play area, a fishing lake, lighted ball fields, picnic areas, a splash pad, a wheel park and a walking trail.

The park will be located along the Queen Creek Wash that will connect to the Town's multi-use trail system.

"Quality parks and recreation programs are essential to a successful and healthy community," said Dru Alberti, vice chair of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. "They promote physical health, they provide a place for families to enjoy time together, they provide positive activities for our youth and they keep our community connected."

The community is invited to get involved by naming the new park.

Names for the park will be accepted through Aug. 18 online at QueenCreek.org/NameYourPark and via mail, 22358 N. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek, 85142, Attention Adam Robinson.

Eligible names will be provided to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee (PRAC) at the Sept. 12 meeting.

PRAC's recommended name will be provided to the Queen Creek Town Council for consideration at the Oct. 4 meeting.

"Our parks, trails and recreation opportunities are part of what make Queen Creek such a fantastic place to live," said Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney. "This project has been many years in the making, and the plan for this part is rather exciting! We will have a beautiful park that our residents and their friends and families can enjoy for many generations."

The new park's development is supported by feedback on the 2016 Queen Creek Citizen Survey and the 2016 Parks and Recreation Survey, completed for the Parks and Recreation Master Plan Update.

