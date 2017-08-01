Pet of the week: Shrek

By the conclusion of his first feature film, the animated character Shrek proves himself to be a brave and loyal friend whom everybody enjoys to be around. It’s therefore easy to see why the name is also a perfect match for this 7-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix available for adoption today at the Arizona Humane Society.

Like several of the pets who come into our care, Shrek is a one-time stray simply looking to survive on the hot streets of Phoenix without a home to call his own. After intake and following a successful surgery on his eye in our Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™, Shrek then had the opportunity to get to know the staff and volunteers at the Arizona Humane Society a little bit better. Everybody quickly fell in love with his fun-loving attitude.

Among Shrek’s cutest qualities is that he will often lean into you during petting to show he would prefer you keep going just a little bit longer. But not only is Shrek extremely sweet and compassionate, he’s also very intelligent. He has already learned several tricks and is more than happy to perform them for you (especially if you’ve got a yummy treat in your hand).

Come pay Shrek a visit today at the Arizona Humane Society’s Campus for Compassion and help give him the fairy-tale ending everybody knows he deserves.

The Arizona Humane Society is kicking off its Summer to Save Lives campaign, which helps animals in abusive situations.

3TV is a proud sponsor of this effort and will be airing the 19th Anual Pet Telethon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 12:30 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. It's sure to be "the cutest two hours of TV all year"!

