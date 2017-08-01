2 men critically injured in small plane crash near Deer Valley Airport

Authorities say a pilot and his passenger are critically injured after the crash of a small plane in north Phoenix just east of the Deer Valley Airport.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the plane aircraft went down around 1 p.m. Tuesday and went through a fence and lodged into a tree alongside a road leading to the airport.

"The plane went down," said one witness. "I'm still shaking."

Pieces of the plane were scattered across 19th Avenue.

[SLIDESHOW: Small plane crash near Deer Valley Airport]

Two men were extricated from the wreckage and taken to a north Phoenix hospital by ambulance.

Their names and ages aren't immediately available.

"There were only two people on board," said Phoenix Fire Dept. Ca[t. Larry Subervi. "Both patients are at John C. Lincoln North Mountain Hospital. They were both transported in critical condition."

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the pilot of a single-engine Grumman AA-1 reported a mechanical problem shortly after departure from Deer Valley Airport.

"We were talking about how low it was, and then it just started to wobble," said witness Taylor McCullough. "It just went straight down. Our first instinct was to just pull over and get out and see if everybody was OK."

He says the pilot indicated he would try to return to the airport, but the plane crashed about a half-mile from the runway.

[RAW VIDEO: Phoenix Fire Dept. video of crash site]

There's no word yet on the cause of the crash.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.