Corn vendors get belongings back after filing complaint against police

A couple of corn vendors are going back to Glendale Police Department to pick up the merchandise and money collected from them at the time of their arrest back in December 2016.

Within two days of filing a formal complaint against the department, Nimcy Adqui and her brother, Celein, are getting their belongings back.

One box of merchandise, however, is still missing, according to the police.

The Adquis say they are demanding that the charges against them be dropped, claiming their arrests were "unjustified." They were taken into custody after allegedly failing to provide ID and vending without proper permits.

They say that the officer never asked for ID and that he only asked for their names.

Nimcy says that she showed the officer all proper vending permits, which state her name and other pertinent information.

Nimcy also says that if the officer had asked for an ID, she would have provided her Arizona ID card, which she had in her possession.

The arrest is reportedly affecting their renewals for DACA.

The Adquis also feel that the officers involved should be investigated and disciplined for their actions.

During the arrest, police allegedly shoved Celein to the ground and told witnesses to stop recording video on their mobile devices.

"We have to stop police abuse," said Sylvia Herrera from the Barrio Defense Committees. "Abuse like this goes unreported all the time. That is one of the reasons Joe Arpaio is still in hot water."

