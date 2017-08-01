20 cities in 20 days: Peoria unveils new flag, online store and vision for the future

There's a little something for everyone in the City of Peoria's 'flag swag" Zazzle shop. This is just a small sampling of what's available. (Source: Zazzle.com)

The flag represents Peoria’s own pallet -- the rust and browns of the Sonoran Desert and the mountains all around us, the blues of the waters of our own Lake Pleasant and the Arizona skies. (Source: City of Peoria)

Over the years, citizens have been sharing what Peoria means to them, and, as a tribute to the community, the city took their words and molded them into a powerful symbol of Peoria’s past, present and future.

“A flag signifies pride and represents the ideals and values of a people; and as we celebrate another successful year, it is fitting that we roll out a symbol of our city’s reputation, history, and the contributions of everyone who has touched the City of Peoria on its journey,” said Mayor Cathy Carlat. “When citizens see this flag flying against our beautiful skies, I hope they remember what it means to be a Peorian, as we honor Peoria’s rich heritage and our boundless future.”

The look and design have been unveiled slowly. It began a year ago when the city began incorporating the colors and patterns into its visual brand -- See Yourself in Peoria. Based on positive reaction, the brand translated into the flag. The branding materials, including the flag, were designed in-house, creating considerable savings.

Residents seem very excited about the new flag.

“I have been a proud citizen of the City of Peoria for three years. After attending the Peoria Leadership Institute last year, I knew that the people running this city really care and are as proud as I am,” Ellen Wagner said. “They have shown this again by creating the Peoria flag. I love the beautiful colors and stars which have significant meaning.”

The stars represent the past, present and future. They illustrate the following shared principles.

Courage of the founding pioneers who conquered a harsh life in the desert

Strength of the men and women who steered our evolution into a modern city

Pride in our city, that driving force that propels us to reach our full potential

“This new flag is an icon we can be proud of for years to come,” said Peoria City Manager Carl Swenson. “Since the flag's unveiling, residents have been overwhelmingly positive with their response, calling it a new point of pride for their hometown. Many even asked about ways they could display the flag at their homes or through Peoria-branded clothing. We're thrilled to see the community's reaction."

A video has been created to showcase the flag’s elements and the meaning behind them.

Peoria residents, business owners and tourists can now purchase items like T-shirts, cell phone cases, tote bags, dog and baby gear, key chains and more displaying the Peoria flag. There will also be an option to purchase the official city flag.

“The colors of our new flag portray Peoria’s own pallet, blending together to demonstrate a unified community and the shared principles of our past, present, and future,” Carlat said. “This flag carries significant meaning and I am thrilled to see so much excitement from our community – it is a wonderful representation of who Peoria is, and now residents can take a little piece of it home for themselves.”

The store’s concept arose from public feedback following the unveiling of the city’s first official flag in March. Information and links to the online store will be on the city’s visitor website, www.visitpeoriaaz.com, but merchandise will actually be sold on a Peoria store page on Zazzle.com. Products will be sold at near-cost with a portion of the royalties deposited into to Peoria’s general fund.

“We were pleasantly surprised with the feedback we received from citizens on not only the flag, but requests for the city’s flag on everyday products,” said Jeff Tyne, Peoria city manager. “The print-on-demand model works out well for us because we aren’t purchasing and managing inventory. There’s something for every Peorian including babies and pets. I look forward to seeing folks wear their 'flag swag' while out and about in our city.”

