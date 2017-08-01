Authorities arrest felon, seize weapons in Pinal County

ORACLE, Ariz. (AP) -- Authorities say a convicted felon wanted on two warrants has been arrested in Oracle and authorities have seized guns, explosives and ammunition.

Pinal County Sheriff's officials say 35-year-old Joshua Hendrickson is being held on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of explosives, burglary, theft and other charges.

They say Hendrickson had outstanding warrants connected to drug and traffic violations.

He was found Sunday at a relative's home in Oracle.

Sheriff's deputies say a search of a shed turned up more than 50 firearms including shotguns, rifles, pistols and about 10,000 rounds of ammunition connected to a July burglary.

They say Hendrickson also had every piece of equipment to make an explosive device and stolen property connected to other burglaries also was found at the scene.

