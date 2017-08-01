Motorcyclist killed in multiple-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Witnesses told officers that the collision may be the result of someone who ran a red light. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a motorcyclist died following a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Phoenix.

This incident took place near 12th Street and Missouri Avenue.

According to Phoenix Fire, they responded to a report of a vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

Phoenix fire officials say that bystanders extinguished a fire to the motorcycle with an extinguisher after the collision and pulled the male rider away from the flames.

Phoenix police say that neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Witnesses told officers that the collision may be the result of someone who ran a red light.

At this time, Phoenix fire said that there appears to be no one else injured from the incident.

The area is expected to be closed for the next 4-5 hours.

