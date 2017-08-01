Masonic temple begins restoration for 100 year anniversary

Restoration work begins today at a local masonic temple in Downtown Phoenix.

The Phoenix Masonic Temple, in downtown Phoenix, is preparing for it’s 100 year anniversary in 2025. The Committee of Brothers is preparing for the celebration by restoring the temple, which was initially built in 1925.

The 46,000 square foot building has 3 lodge rooms, full kitchen, auditorium, library, and a lounge.

Restoration projects include a purchase of specialty plaster products from Italy, a new bathroom, new tile, and more.

The Committee of Brothers is working on a long list of restoration projects for the temple in the upcoming years. Volunteers have been down to the Temple for the past 6 weekends preparing for the start of the wall plastering.

Some of the most notable members of the Phoenix Masonic organization include John T. Alsap, the first mayor of Phoenix and Morris Goldwater, Uncle to Senator Barry M. Goldwater.

The Phoenix Masonic Temple is located at 345 W. Monroe, Phoenix, AZ 85003.

