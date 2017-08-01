Glendale PD: Armed robbery suspect arrested

A man who committed armed robbery by taking a white sedan is in custody. (Source: Glendale Police Department)

A man who committed armed robbery by taking a white sedan is in custody, according to Glendale police.

Officers responded to a car fire near 6400 W. Orangewood Avenue around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 13.

Once they arrived, they found a blue sedan that was fully engulfed in flames. It was also reported that a Hispanic male was running from the vehicle with a gun in his hands.

They witnessed this man, later identified as 25-year-old Jonathan Castillo, running from the vehicle as they arrived. Castillo pointed his firearm at the officers as he was fleeing.

Castillo proceeded to commit armed robbery by taking a white sedan from a victim in the area.

After taking the vehicle, Castillo left the area heading south on 67th Avenue.

Officers pursued the vehicle into Phoenix where they lost the suspect around 5900 West Thomas Road.

Glendale investigators came to the scene and took over the investigation.

After the investigation and help from Silent Witness, Castillo was identified. Castillo was already in custody on unrelated charges.

Castillo is being charged with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of armed robbery and additional charges.

