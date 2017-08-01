Peoria firefighter to receive National Medal of Valor

A firefighter with the Peoria Fire-Medical Department will be receiving the National Medal of Valor award for his courageous act.

Engineer Stephen Gunn along with the Peoria Fire-Medical Department responded to a house fire near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road back in April 2016.

The first unit on scene, Peoria Fire Engine 193, found a house that was fully engulfed in flames.

The first report was that several people were trapped. This was a home invasion and arson fire that ripped quickly and violently through the house, according to Peoria Fire-Medical Department.

"Firefighter Stephen Gunn, the first boots on the ground and firefighter nearest to the home, headed right for the danger," Tim Eiden, a spokesman for the Peoria Fire-Medical Department said in a statement.

Eiden added that Gunn entered the home through a blown out picture window at the front of the home and crawled directly into the thick black smoke and flames.

"For nearly 40 seconds, firefighter Gunn worked inside the blaze, helmet melting, turnouts blackening and skin burning," Eiden said in a statement.

Eiden said that Gunn was able to pass the victim to the waiting hands of his captain.

Gunn was later treated for his burns at the Arizona Burn Center.

Eiden said that Gunn returned on his next shift.

Recently, Gunn was named United Firefighter of the Year at an award ceremony.

Gunn will travel to Washington D.C. to receive his award at a White House ceremony.

The date is yet to be determined.

