Maricopa County Attorney's Office issues statement after 2 baby heat-related deaths

Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery issued a video statement in response to the loss of two young babies who died from being left inside of a hot vehicle last week.

A 7-month-old boy died after being left inside a hot car in northeast Phoenix on Friday, July 28.

The 7-month-old baby was identified as Zane Endress and police believe the family may have been returning from work, parked their car, and possibly forgot the baby was still inside.

No charges were made and the boy wasn't discovered in the car for several hours.

Just a day later, a 1-year-old boy was found dead inside a car in a Phoenix on Saturday afternoon, July 29.

The 1-year-old Jasiah Riggins was left in the car for about two hours before being discovered.

Phoenix police said there is no evidence of foul play and it appeared to be an accident.

MCAO launched the "Don't Leave Me Behind!" campaign back in May, to help the community be aware of vehicle heatstroke and the dangers of leaving children or pets in parked cars.

They hoped to keep the number of incidents of children and pets left in hot cars to zero and included an incident counter on their website, www.safekidsaz.org/vehicular-heatstroke/.

Unfortunately, with these two incidents, MCAO had to reset their incident counter to zero and a new goal has been established.

