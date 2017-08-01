Silent Witness, Gilbert police looking for armed robbery suspect

Silent Witness and the Gilbert Police Department are asking the public to help them find an armed robbery suspect who also violated his probation.

According to Silent Witness, Adam Sukis, 18, has an outstanding probation violation warrant issued out of Maricopa County Superior Court.

He is also sought for questioning in an armed robbery.

Sukis was last seen at a Circle K near Baseline and Cooper roads on July 5.

Authorities describe Sukis as an Asian male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weigh about 125 lbs.

Silent Witness added that Sukis has several tattoos on his on his body.

This includes a cross under his right eye, three dots under his left eye, "AZ" on the front of his neck, praying hands with roses on his right forearm, three doves on his right shoulder, "Dawn" and "Steve" on his upper right arm.

If you know Sukis’ whereabouts or know more information on this case, you are urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

WANTED ROBBERY/KIDNAPPING. On July 5th Adam Mark Sukis robbed a store & held the clerk at gunpoint. Call 480-WITNESS if you know where he is pic.twitter.com/OmV4ZktoKw — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) July 27, 2017

Gilbert Police Department is seeking information about the location of Adam Sukis. 480-WITNESS 480-TESTIGO https://t.co/gwBFVH6LOj pic.twitter.com/QUoCPfUWoz — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) July 28, 2017

