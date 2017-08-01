Skateboarder hit in the head by Tempe train

A young man was hit in the head by an oncoming train while trying to save his skateboard in Tempe. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A young man was hit in the head by an oncoming train while trying to save his skateboard in Tempe, police said.

The 20-year-old man was near the train tracks on University Drive, just east of Farmer Avenue, when a train was passing by.

The man was on his skateboard waiting for the train to pass when he somehow slipped causing the skateboard to get away from him heading forward, Tempe police said.

While possibly reaching to save the board, the skateboarder was hit in the head by the train.

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

