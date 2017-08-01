Man on scooter hit & killed by suspected impaired driver in Tempe

The man on the scooter died at the hospital. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police believe the SUV driver was impaired. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police believe an impaired SUV driver hit and killed a man who was on his motorized scooter in Tempe on Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Priest Drive near 16th Street, which is just north of Broadway Road.

A 38-year-old man was on his scooter when he was hit. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital as well but should be OK.

An investigation is underway into what led up to the crash.

It's unclear if the driver will face charges.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.