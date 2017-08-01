Sheriff Penzone expected Arpaio guilty verdict

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone spoke about Arpaio without mentioning his name to KTAR. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says he was expecting a guilty verdict in the former sheriff's contempt of court case.

A judge found Joe Arpaio guilty of violating a court order in a racial profiling case to stop immigration patrols.

"Regardless of who you are, if you cross the line, the justice system will hold you accountable," Penzone said on KTAR's "Mac and Gaydos" program.

Penzone says he ran against Arpaio to begin with because he thought Arpaio had undermined the public's trust in law enforcement.

"The more we speak about the issues relating to my predecessor, it sucks the air out of the room for the wrong reasons. I'm not going to give him any more of my time or oxygen than he deserves, and that ran out a long time ago," the sheriff said, never referring to Arpaio by name.

Penzone would not say whether he thinks the 85-year-old former sheriff should serve time, or be fined.

The judge could hand down a sentence in early October.

Arpaio's attorneys plan to appeal.

