Officers shot at during pursuit in Chandler; suspect arrested

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Chandler police have released new details on Monday's pursuit where three people were taken into custody.

Officers were chasing three individuals when they were shot at on Monday night. No officers were hurt.

According to police, shots were fired in the area of Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road around 7:30 p.m. but the suspected crime spree started about 15 minutes beforehand.

Police said a woman was shot at a Valero gas station near Gilbert and Riggs roads around 7:15 p.m.

When police arrived, the suspects' vehicle, described as a white passenger car, had already left.

Police said dispatchers then received a call that somebody in a white passenger car was pointing a gun while heading north on Arizona Avenue near Germann Road. Officers located the car near Arizona Avenue and Pecos. Shots were then fired at the officers from the car.

While no officers were hit, there was a second woman was hit by one of the rounds while she was driving.

The pursuit went south onto the Gila River Indian Community.

Police said three people were taken into custody "without incident" about a mile south of Hunt Highway on State Route 587.

Chander police revealed on Tuesday that two of the occupants were allegedly held against their will inside the vehicle.

Authorities identified the suspect as 29-year-old Robert Lee Antone Jr.

According to police, Antone Jr. was the alleged shooter in both incidents and allegedly pointed the gun at his girlfriend and her juvenile nephew.

Antone, Jr. was charged with the multiple crimes. 

Officers said the two shooting victims are expected to survive.

