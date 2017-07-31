Man comes face-to-face with great white shark

Bonds takes photos of great white sharks and other creatures to educate. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Valley man came face-to-face with a 16-foot great white shark and takes an incredible picture that's making the rounds on social media.

Phil Bonds has been a nature photographer since he was a young kid. Nature has always peaked his interests. He has a love for exploring life in the ocean.

"The water has always intrigued me. It was something I always wanted to do," Bonds said.

Bonds was diving off Guadalupe Island last year and was surrounded by great white sharks. He slipped out of a cage to try and get a better shot of the natural beauty around him.

However, one shark has taken notice of him.

"The legend is a 16-foot male great white shark," said Bonds.

The massive shark begins to circle around him and the cage.

"I was looking at the camera, at him and all of the sudden I see teeth and an open mouth and it's coming right at me," Bonds said.

He snapped off a few pics and got to the safety of the cage. He couldn't believe the pictures he managed to get.

"He was thinking you know? Free meal, let's go ahead and take a shot at this," Bonds said.

Bonds is not some kind of adrenaline junky. He has a love for the natural beauty the world has to offer.

He wants to take pictures of great whites and other sea creatures to tell us a story about them and to educate.

You can check out some of his other work at www.cortezbluephotography.com.

