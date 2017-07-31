Plane lands in crop circles in southeast Valley

The plane went down miles short of the Chandler Airport. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The plane went down miles short of the Chandler Airport. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
GILA BEND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A pilot couldn't quite make it to the airport but was able to land in some crop circles in the southeast Valley on Monday evening.

There were four people inside the single-engine Columbia Aircraft LC41 that landed about 6 miles south of the Chandler Airport, just west of Lindsay Road, officials said.

Nobody was hurt.

According to the FAA, there was an engine failure in the plane. 

No word yet on how badly the plane was damaged.

