Tucson records wettest July on record

An Arizona monsoon always brings some unexpected events, and this year was no different as Tucson recorded its wettest July on record.

According to the National Weather Service of Tucson, the city received 6.80 inches of rainfall during the month at KTUS airport.

That record is quite a jump from the normal July rainfall which is 2.25 inches. In fact, Tucson got more rain in July than it generally does in the monsoon season overall, that being 6.09 inches, per NWS Tucson.

Interestingly, the first rain of the month in Tucson was on July 10. Since then, KTUS has gotten measurable rainfall for all but four days.

The service pointed out that KTUS airport has gotten a total of 8.41 inches of rainfall since January 1, which is 2.99 inches above normal.

NWS Tucson also noted that since July 15, there was not a recorded high in the triple digits except for on July 27.

Finally, the average daily dew point has not fallen below 60 degrees since July 11.

Wettest July on record with 6.80" at KTUS. Check out a few other climate tidbits relating to Monsoon 2017. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Zz5Pd6Rqdw — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 31, 2017

