AZ Game and Fish awarded grant for bat research

Posted: Updated:
The white-nose syndrome has killed more than 5.7 million bats in eastern North America. (Source: Lynne Russell) The white-nose syndrome has killed more than 5.7 million bats in eastern North America. (Source: Lynne Russell)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Arizona wildlife officials are increasing their research efforts on a deadly bat disease with much-needed grant money.

On Monday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service awarded the Arizona Game and Fish Department $12,440 to fight the bat-killing fungal known as white-nose syndrome.

The white fungus was found on the muzzles and wings of bat’s in the winter of 2006.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Critter Corner]

Since it was found in New York, the fungal has spread to 33 states and killed more than 5.7 million bats in eastern North America.

The funding will be used to determine whether the fungus is impacting bats in Arizona.

“Very little information is available on Arizona’s wintering bat populations as few bats have been found hibernating in caves,” said AZGFD bat specialist Angie McIntire.

The FWS has awarded $1 million in grants to 37 states to combat the disease.

[RELATED: Biologists net bats in Scottsdale, debunk myths while public watches]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Critter Corner: Animal NewsMore>>

  • Orangutan at Phoenix Zoo gets life-saving surgery, first of its kind in U.S.

    Orangutan at Phoenix Zoo gets life-saving surgery, first of its kind in U.S.

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:45:55 GMT
    (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)(Source: The Phoenix Zoo)
    (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)(Source: The Phoenix Zoo)

    It’s not unlike humans to get this kind of sinus surgery, but Daniel is the first orangutan in the country to ever get this kind of surgery, making medical history.

    More >

    It’s not unlike humans to get this kind of sinus surgery, but Daniel is the first orangutan in the country to ever get this kind of surgery, making medical history.

    More >

  • Javelina attacks prompt reminder not to feed wildlife

    Javelina attacks prompt reminder not to feed wildlife

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:59:39 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)

    Arizona wildlife officials are warning people not to feed wildlife following two javelina attacks near Sedona. The state Game and Fish Department said Wednesday that there were two instances last month where the animals bit people feeding them.

    More >

    Arizona wildlife officials are warning people not to feed wildlife following two javelina attacks near Sedona. The state Game and Fish Department said Wednesday that there were two instances last month where the animals bit people feeding them.

    More >

  • Pet of the week: Sherlock Bones

    Pet of the week: Sherlock Bones

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:12 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:12:30 GMT
    Sherlock Bones (Source: Arizona Humane Society)Sherlock Bones (Source: Arizona Humane Society)

    Sherlock Bones really is the perfect name for this perfect dog. Initially coming into our care extremely malnourished and underweight, this handsome 8-year-old American pit bull terrier mix has bounced back in a big way.

    More >

    Sherlock Bones really is the perfect name for this perfect dog. Initially coming into our care extremely malnourished and underweight, this handsome 8-year-old American pit bull terrier mix has bounced back in a big way.

    More >
    •   