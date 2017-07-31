ASU starts practice at Camp Tontozona

The weather cooperated with the Arizona State Sun Devils as they started training camp up at Camp Tontozona on Monday.

In years past, the first day of practice usually has been pushed down the hill to Payson but not on Monday morning. They got a full practice in.

It's the first time ASU has been at Camp T since Frank Kush died.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.