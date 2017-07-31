Joe Arpaio reacts to his criminal conviction

The conviction of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio for misdemeanor contempt of court does not mean the end of the case.

Arpaio did not answer the door of his Fountain Hills home Monday. The doors were locked and the lights off in an office he keeps in the same community.

I was able to reach Arpaio by phone and he did agree to talk for a few minutes. During our conversation, Arpaio indicated he had not yet had an opportunity to talk with his lawyers since learning about the verdict.

[READ MORE: GUILTY: Judge rules in former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's criminal contempt case]

Arpaio was cordial and calm on the phone. He expressed surprise at the verdict saying he thought he was going to be exonerated.

Arpaio also said that he was disappointed in the decision but not discouraged, adding that there were a lot of appeals left to pursue and that he would see where it goes.

The criminal case was a bench trial -- no jury. The decision was made solely by the judge.

According to Arpaio's attorney, the former sheriff believes that if a jury had heard his case, they would have ruled in his favor.

Arpaio is expected back in court for sentencing in October.

[RELATED: 'America's toughest sheriff' says 'I did it my way' (Nov. 23, 2016)]

[SLIDESHOW: At home with Joe and Ava Arpaio]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.