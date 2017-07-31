Phoenix V.A. whistleblower lands new gig with federal watchdog office

"It was a huge victory for whistleblowers,” Coleman said. “To think that the agency that tried to destroy me, and now I'm being paid to help them fix this mess, that's humbling."

Brandon Colemon will be a staff member at the new Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection in Washington. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man who nearly lost his job for exposing inadequate care in the VA scandal has a new gig. He's now working for Washington to be a warrior for other whistleblowers.

As an addiction therapist with the Phoenix VA, Brandon Coleman was one of the first employees brave enough to speak out after he witnessed five suicidal veterans leaving the hospital without receiving help.

"They weren't being watched, so I came forward because of that. At the same time as a disabled Marine who receives my care through the VA, employees were rifling through my medical records," said Coleman.

For his actions, he was suspended for more than a year. He says it's that same kind of retaliation that has kept many more employees silent.

"The VA does a lot of good for a lot of people, and at the same time there's a culture of fear that employees have that they're too afraid to speak up," said Coleman.

To change that, President Donald Trump created the new 'Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection' this past spring.

And Coleman has been invited to be one of its first staff members.

"It was a huge victory for whistleblowers,” he said. “To think that the agency that tried to destroy me, and now I'm being paid to help them fix this mess, that's humbling."

His new role begins in early September.

"As of now, if whistleblowers can finally be brought to the table, we're going to find out what the problems are. And if we can get management to listen instead of hunting the whistleblowers like has been done in the past we can get the problem solved, which betters the care for our nation's heroes,” said Coleman.

