New sci-fi channel COMET takes over channel 3.2

As of Tuesday, there is something new on channel 3.2.

Say hello to COMET TV, "a new television channel dedicated to sci-fi entertainment offering popular favorites, cult classics, and undiscovered gems, every day."

"We have entered into a new contract with Comet TV," Ed Munson, the general manager of KPHO and KTVK said. "We found that our audience was not as large for the repeated newscasts as it had been in previous years."

Shows on COMET include "DrangonflyTV," an Emmy Award-winning series in which "kids discover the wonders of science by rolling up their sleeves and participating," as well as "Get Wild," "Johnny Sokko and His Flying Robot," "Men Into Space," cult classic "Mystery Science Theater 3000," "Poltergeist: The Legacy," "Stargate SG-1," "Think Big" and "Wild World."

And then, there are the movies -- tons of 'em!

So, what about my news?

If you’re used to watching 24-hour news repeats on channel 3.2, you'll want to be sure to download the free azfamily.com news app. That's where you'll find many of the segments you might have missed on 3TV or CBS 5 News.

We are constantly updating content on the app -- literally 24 hours a day -- to make sure you can watch the videos you want to see when you want to see them. It's the best of 3TV and CBS 5 on your schedule.

Weather Now powered by 3TV and CBS 5 will continue to air on subchannel 3.3.

TV Schedule

3.1 -- 3TV

3.2 -- COMET TV

3.3 -- Weather Now

5.1 -- CBS 5

5.2 -- COZI TV

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

