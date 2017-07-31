Phoenix mom whose daughter died in hot car pushing for safety legislation

The 2017 Hot Cars Act would require car manufacturers install an alert system that would notify drivers if there's a child left in the back seat. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The pain never goes away for Phoenix mom Dawn Peabody, who knows exactly what two Valley families are going through after two small children died recently after being left in hot cars.

Peabody's 2-year daughter, Maya, died the same way a few years ago when a family member lost track of the child. The toddler was still in the car.

"Every time I hear it my heart just drops to my stomach," said Peabody. "This is going to destroy their family, their community, their close people around them. This family is never going to be the same."

Since Maya's death, Peabody and her husband have made it their mission to educate others that these kinds of tragedies can and do happen to good, responsible parents.

"I can't tell you how many times I forgot on my way home that I've got to get milk," said Peabody. "I open the fridge the next morning and see that I didn't get milk. We just misremember, and sometimes, unfortunately, the thing we misremember is the most important thing."

Peabody is now working with the non-profit group KidsAndCars.org in support of new national legislation that would better protect children from hot car related incidents.

The 2017 Hot Cars Act would require car manufacturers install an alert system that would notify drivers if there's a child left in the back seat.

"My car will tell me if I left my gas cap off and if one of my tires is low," said Peabody. "But if I forget the most precious thing in my life - it does nothing. It just acts as an oven."

