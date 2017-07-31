House fire caused by lightning strike in Flagstaff

The damage was limited to about $15,000. (Source: Flagstaff Fire Department)

The fire damaged an upstairs bedroom and the attic. (Source: Flagstaff Fire Department)

The Flagstaff Fire Department put out a house fire caused by lightning on July 29. (Source: Flagstaff Fire Department)

Fire officials are blaming a lightning strike for a Flagstaff home fire.

On Saturday, the Flagstaff Fire Department responded to a house fire call at around 7:30 p.m.

The home located near the 1700 block of Camelot Drive was struck by lightning and smoke was coming from the attic.

[MONSOON SPECIAL: Arizona becomes center of lightning universe during monsoon]

The smoking attic quickly escalated to a first-alarm fire and additional fire crews were called to put out the fire.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Monsoon 2017]

The quick response of the fire crews limited the damage to about $15,000. The estimated property value is $300,000.

[RELATED: Arizona Lightning by Royal Norman]

House fires caused by lightning strikes during monsoon season are not uncommon.

Fire officials advise homeowners to make sure their smoke detectors are working.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.