20 Cities in 20 Days: Downtown Glendale blossoms

Downtown Glendale is enjoying a resurgence as businesses, residents and visitors rediscover the charm of city's core.

Glendale Chamber President Robert Heidt tells us the city has worked hard to retain its historic charm while also bringing in new businesses, restaurants and attractions.

One of the most exciting additions is the Brelby Theatre in the Catlin Court Historic District.

Former Northern Arizona University theater majors Brian Maticic and Shelby Maticic have created a place for shows or meetings and a place the arts can call home in the West Valley. The Brelby is located at 7154 N. 58th Drive.

When it comes to eats, Desert Rose Steakhouse is a must to see and taste. It is housed in a former Welding Company building that was built in the early 1900s, and some say it is the oldest business in one location. Owners Teresa Outzen and her husband, Pete Gliniak, bought it and brought it to life with a cool vibe. The Desert Rose is located at 6729 N. 57th Drive. For more information, call 623-937-3004.

And Cuff Restaurant combines the best of theater and dining. Owner David Chang, currently operates CUFF and Off The Cuff Theater, both which were renovations of historic downtown properties. He is currently in the process of renovating the adjacent historic building to welcome additional new tenants to downtown. The Cuff is at 5819 W. Glendale Ave. Call 623-847-8890 for more.

