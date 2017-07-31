Man arrested, 2 others shot after dispute in Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to a local hospital early Monday afternoon.

According to police, they responded to a shooting call at a residential area near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Phoenix police later learned that the suspect, a family member, shot the men during a domestic dispute.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

According to Phoenix police, both victims were taken to local hospitals where they are being treated for their injuries.

They remain in serious condition.

Phoenix police say that their officers were able to contact the suspect by phone and coordinate a peaceful surrender.

The 31-year-old suspect later surrendered to police near 47th Avenue and McDowell Road.

The suspect was identified as Joseph Abril.

Abril was booked for two counts of attempted murder, a count of discharging a firearm in city limits and a count of misconduct involving weapons.

Police say the two victims were aged 30 and 50.

Phoenix police have not released the victims' names at this time.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.