Arizona Department of Health

Power Your Body and Mind

What Vitamins Should Women Take?

Getting healthy and feeling great starts with making sure your body has what it needs – nutrients and vitamins. For young women, a daily multivitamin with folic acid is a great way to start establishing healthy habits in your busy life.

It’s all about the small changes. Drink more water, go for a walk with friends, eat more fruits and vegetables and remember to take your vitamin every day. Good vitamins for young women are included in a daily multivitamin: calcium for strong bones and teeth, vitamin C for a healthy immune system, iron for preventing anemia, and plenty of folic acid. Taking a daily vitamin makes sure that you get enough of each nutrient, even if you can’t get it through what you eat every day.

What Do Vitamins Do for Young Women?

You know vitamins do great things for your body that you can’t see. But did you know that they also help with everyday things you CAN see and feel? A daily multivitamin needs to have folic acid in it because it does lots of important things for women’s health! Start feeling the difference with free vitamins (Arizona women 18+ only).