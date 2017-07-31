Sun Devils return to Camp Tontozona

Bonding with nature, the Sun Devils hit the field among the luscious trees and the sweet peace and tranquility the high country offers. The Sun Devils returned to Camp Tontozona for the annual week of practice and camaraderie building.

The return to Camp T' is even more memorable to honor Coach Frank Kush who started the yearly tradition of going to the high country. Who made it a trademark of Sun Devil Football. The team was in good spirits after getting good work in.

The battle for starting quarterback continues between Manny Wilkins and transfer Blake Barnett. Wilkins got the best of this day. I was impressed with Wilkins leadership with all his teammates, supporting them and correcting them if they ran a wrong route.

The running game looks stout with Kalen Ballage and Demario Richard. Transfer receivers Ryan Newsome and John Humphrey showed why they are highly thought of. Sophmore N'Keal Harry did light work on the side, right now his status is a question mark.

Defensively, that side of the ball has a lot of work to do. The secondary looked disjointed and was out of place multiple times. The pass rush was very inconsistent. If things don't improve, ASU will struggle again defensively.

The Sun Devils practice Monday through Thursday and wrap-up Camp Tontozona with Saturday's practice. It's always a big turnout, expect tons of fans. The Sun Devils will hold an autograph session afterwards. The squad takes a step closer of opening the year Thursday, August 31st against New Mexico State.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.