Officials offer reward for man who killed another man in Phoenix

Officials are looking for a man who shot and killed another man after a verbal fight earlier this year.

A victim identified as 28-year-old Victor Galindo was walking through the parking lot of Woodmar Apartments around 9 p.m. on April 6.

Galindo and two other men got into a verbal argument in the parking lot.

One of the two men retrieved a gun from a car and fired several rounds at Galindo, police said.

[PDF: Silent Witness flyer for the Victor Galindo shooting]

Galindo was struck multiple times and later died at the hospital.

The suspects were last seen driving away in a 2012 or 2013 Chevy Malibu that is possibly gray, silver or beige in color.

The suspected shooter officials are looking for is approximately 20 to 29 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

