Cottonwood park closed due to active beehives

Cottonwood park closed due to active beehivesPosted: Updated:
Couple speaks about being rescued while trying to rescue baby horse in Salt River
A couple in the northeast Valley spoke about trying to rescue a baby horse but getting stuck themselves and needing help from emergency crews.More >
VIDEO: 250 volunteers pack meals for families in need in Phoenix and Haiti
The gym at Grand Canyon University turned into an assembly line Sunday for First Fight Against Hunger event in Phoenix. About 250 volunteers measured and packed bags to help families in the Phoenix area and Haiti.
Surge of dog attacks in Tempe has left dogs dead, residents scared
Residents in a Tempe neighborhood say they are scared. They say there has been a recent surge of dog attacks that have left some dogs dead.More >
Parents poured hot oil on daughter for refusing arranged marriage: police
A couple allegedly attacked their 16-year-old daughter when she refused to wed an older man, leading her to run away from her south Texas home.More >
VIDEO: Series of pit bull attacks in Tempe neighborhood leave residents scared
Residents in a Tempe neighborhood say they are scared. They said recently there's been a surge of dog attacks.More >
VIDEO: PD: Woman rescued from trash truck in Phoenix
A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was rescued from a Waste Management trash truck in Phoenix.More >
VIDEO: 'Player of the Year' spends spring break working with dad
The Valley has a long list of basketball stars -- and Taylor Chavez is definitely on that list. She lead Valley Vista to back-to-back state titles and is the Gatorade "Girls Player of the Year." but surprisingly enough she's not spending her spring break celebrating.More >
Parents arrested for pouring hot oil on teen daughter
Iowa community mourns family of four found dead in Mexico
A town mourns after a family of four on vacation in Mexico is found dead. (Source: WHO-DT/Family photos/Facebook)More >
VIDEO: Enjoy the cool weather in Phoenix while it lasts
Phoenix should enjoy the cool weather while it lasts because the 90s are coming. Kylee Cruz has more.More >
