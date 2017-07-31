Cottonwood park closed due to active beehives

Cottonwood residents are asked to delay their day trips to Riverfront Park because of active bee colonies.

On Thursday, an aggravated colony of bees attacked two tree service employees and a professional beekeeper who were removing a dead tree from the park.

Cottonwood firefighters responded to the be attack at around 9:30 a.m. and subdued the bees, but beekeepers warn residents to stay away until they determine that it is safe.

The tree service employees were stung, but refused on-scene medical attention.

The warm temperatures mean an increased number of bees in the Valley.

Prevent unwanted run-ins by checking around your house and yard once a month for signs of bees taking up residence. Be wary of holes in the ground, trees, cacti and sheds as they can be home to bees.

Bees often fly near your head to warn that it will attack. Calmly leave the area and contact a professional beekeeper.

