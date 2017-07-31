Power towers taken down near nuclear plant site

Three power towers were taken down near the Palo Verde nuclear power plant.

Engineers believe that a microburst took down the power plants during a storm.

No official confirmation on the cause of the incident has been reported.

Engineers are investigating the scene and are working on coming up with a temporary replacement.

They are looking into temporary equipment to get the power lines up again.

An SRP helicopter flying around the fallen power towers indicated that the towers are from an independent power producer.

The towers send out electricity to almost anyone in this part of the country.

These power towers are anchored with concrete 20 feet into the ground.

Luckily, no one is without power.

Transmission resources are currently picking up power loads from this fall and are covering up for the fallen towers.

