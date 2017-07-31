2 Chandler Unified School District staff members killed in crash on U.S. 93

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the car they were driving crossed the center line on U.S. 93 about 20 miles northwest of Wickenburg, and hit a semi-truck head on. (Source: DPS)

The Chandler Unified School District is mourning the loss of two staff members.

Shirley Denning, a para educator at Hamilton High School, and Alex Iafrate, a custodian at Chandler High School, were killed in a car crash on Friday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the car they were driving crossed the center line on U.S. 93 about 20 miles northwest of Wickenburg, and hit a semi-truck head on.

Both now have fundraisers set up to benefit surviving family members.

On Denning’s page, her friend Krista Bench says the couple was on their way to see Denning’s children play in basketball tournaments in Las Vegas.

On Iafrate’s page, it says he “loved traveling, especially his time in Korea when he was in the Army where he made a lot of friends. He helped people in the Army with PTSD and drugs and alcohol abuse.”

It goes on to say, “He loved his girlfriend Shirley and her two children, Raelin and Daimon. He loved going to all of their basketball tournaments.”

CUSD says it has counselors available at the schools for today for students and staff.

The district says, “We ask the community to keep these families in their thoughts and prayers during such a difficult time.”

