Best happy hour specials in the Valley

Who doesn’t love a good happy hour? It’s day time but still acceptable to have a drink. It’s not dinner time yet but still a good time to snack on a small plate. It really is the perfect way to start the night or just end your work day. Especially for those (like me) who work early in the morning and can’t manage to stay up past 9 p.m. Okay, 8:30.

We’ve put together a list of the best places to get happy hour and we’ve tried to include places all over the Valley so no one feels left out.

How does one rank happy hours? To me, a good happy hour must include food. So, we decided to go with the best deals that get you the most amount of food and drink so you can feel good about spending your hard-earned money.

Central Phoenix

Culinary Dropout at The Yard - 5632 N. 7th Street - Phoenix

For a hefty happy hour menu at a laid back and fun place, look no further than Culinary Dropout in central Phoenix. Their menu will actually fill you up and have you feeling, shall we say, happy?

With a robust choice list of food items from light snacks to mini meals all under $8, you can definitely make it an affordable meal. Try the pork belly nachos for $8, the beloved pretzels and fondue for $7 or the grilled cheese sliders for $6.

For drinks, their offerings are all $5 or under including sangria, craft beer and the famous "double blind".

Happy hour is Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. to 6 .m.

Culinary Dropout also has a location in Tempe.

Postino Wine Cafe - 5144 N. Central Avenue - Phoenix

It's not a traditional happy hour, but the deal at this chic wine bar is too good to pass up. On Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to close, Postino offers a $20 special that includes a bottle of wine and an order of the delicious bruschetta the restaurant is known for.

Postino Wine Cafe has other locations in Arcadia, Gilbert and Tempe.

The Vig - 6015 N. 16th Street - Uptown Phoenix

The Vig is a fun, upscale tavern with entertaining patios and a great happy hour to match. Signature cocktails are $6 and wells and draft are $4. For the food specials, look for the grilled fish tacos or beef sliders, both $9 and a good amount of food.

Happy hour is Monday through Friday. The drink specials are available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the food specials are 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Vig also has locations in Arcadia, Fillmore, McDowell Mountain and McCormick Ranch. The happy hour menus vary by location.

West Valley

Salty Senorita - 8011 W. Paradise Lane - Peoria

The Salty Senorita is a huge, mostly outside Mexican restaurant that has so much to do, you'll feel like you're at a clubhouse on a vacation. Walking up to the restaurant feels like walking to a restaurant on the beach.

The sprawling patio has tables, cornhole games, a couple horse shoe pits, volleyball and life-size jenga. It's a genuinely a fun place to hang out. The awesome happy hour menu keeps the good times going.

Look for the $4 house margaritas and the $5 warm and gooey fundido dip and $4 for two tacos. Delicious!

Even better, happy hour is every single day from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Salty Senorita also has a Scottsdale location and the happy hour menus vary by location.

Pita Jungle - 7530 W. Bell Road - Glendale

Pita Jungle is a great place to go for healthy but tasty eating. The Greek inspired restaurant offers a lot of vegetarian options but also a lot of delicious meat options for carnivores. But the main attraction is their happy hour.

The happy hour menu is stacked with so many food options all under $5. I am serious when I say that you can get a full meal and then some with all the options available. Look for the spinach and pesto pizza on a Greek pita for $5, the salmon slider for $4 and the hummus trio for $1.50.

The drink offerings are great too with $2 off cocktails and wine and $1 off beer.

Happy hour is every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and reverse happy hour is every day from 9 p.m. to close.

Pita Jungle has locations all over the state and the happy hour menu varies by location.

Squid Ink Sushi - 9947 W. Happy Valley Road - Peoria

This Asian-fusion and sushi restaurant is fresh and delicious. I always appreciate when a sushi restaurant offers a full roll on their happy hour menu, and Squid Ink offers not just one, but 10 rolls under $9. The happy hour menu also has a variety of Asian appetizers and $2 off all wine by the glass and $7 sake bombers.

Squid Ink also offers a similar deal to Postino's, a select roll and bottle of wine is just $20 on Mondays and Tuesdays 7 p.m. to close. Yum!

Happy hour is every day from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Squid Ink also has a location at Cityscape in downtown Phoenix.

East Valley

Zipp’s - 690 S. Mill Avenue - Tempe

Zipp's is a fun and entertaining sports bar with locations all over the Valley.

Their happy hour is awesome because they offer pizza and beer -- the ultimate comfort food.

Look for the $2 pizza slices and $5 32 oz. domestic drafts and premium pints. They also have $4 margaritas and $6 premium wine.

Zipp's has locations all over the Valley.

Their happy hour is Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Happy hour specials vary by location so make sure to call ahead before you go!

Last Drop at the Hermosa Inn - 5532 N. Palo Cristi Road - Paradise Valley

Last Drop at the Hermosa Inn is an upscale place that offers handcrafted cocktails, local beers and small plates.

Their happy hour offerings are tasty and affordable. Look for the $2 beef tacos and $3 beef sliders as well as a variety of snacks.

Wash it all down with $5 cans of Arizona craft beer or $7 specialty cocktails.

Happy hour is every day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Salut Kitchen Bar - 1435 E. University Drive - Tempe

Salut Kitchen Bar offers a mix of Mediterranean and American dishes and an extensive wine selection.

Their happy hour is pretty straight forward: $2 off all tapas, 50 percent off bottles of wine and $2 off craft beer and cocktails.

Happy hour is every day from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

