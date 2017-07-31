Phoenix police chief slams President Trump's comments on treatment of suspects

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams took exception to remarks President Donald Trump made on the treatment of criminal suspects. (Sources: 3TV/CBS file photo and CNN)

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams put President Donald Trump on notice Monday that she will not endorse rougher treatment of criminal suspects.

"I take exception to recent comments by @POTUS. @phoenixpolice will stay committed to treating everyone with dignity and respect," Williams posted on Twitter Monday morning.

Last week Trump delivered what was described as combative law-and-order-speech in New York where he suggested more aggressive treatment of suspects, especially suspected gang members.

"When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon. You just see them thrown in rough. I said, 'Please don't be too nice,'" Trump said.

"Like, when you guys put somebody in the car and you're protecting their head, you know, the way you put your hand, like don't hit their head and they've just killed somebody. I said, 'You can take the hand away, OK?'"

The comments drew cheers those in attendance, but police organizations across the country quickly criticized the president as sending the wrong message to the public.

