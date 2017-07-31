Arizona inmate who plotted to kill officials gets 20 years

An Arizona inmate will serve an additional 20 years in prison for plotting to kill a prosecutor and two prison investigators.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports 35-year-old Raymond Olson pleaded guilty to multiple counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder in May. He will serve 20 years in prison in addition to his previous 10-year prison sentence for a street gang charge.

According to the defendant's presentence report, the FBI interviewed a Florence prison inmate in 2014 who gave investigators notes written by Olson where he described plans to kill the Maricopa County deputy attorney and two state Department of Corrections employees.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the notes were from Olson.

Olson wrote that the murder plot would be carried out by fellow gang members about to be released from prison. .

