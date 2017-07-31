COPY-Monday, July 31, 2017

Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa

Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call Zoltons at 480-513-8414 or visit Zoltons.com.

Chef Chuck

Hearth ’61 is located at 5445 E Lincoln Dr in Paradise Valley. For more information, visit https://www.mountainshadows.com/dining/hearth/about-hearth-61 or call 480-624-5400.

Pilates by Marlais

Visit www.pilatesstyle.com or find them on Facebook for more.

Gasser Dental

Visit www.DrGasser.com or call 623-972-8217 for more information on Gasser Dental Corp.

True Food

True Food has locations at Biltmore Fashion Park & Scottsdale Quarter. For more information visit www.truefoodkitchen.com or find them on Facebook or Twitter.

Nuvell Clinics Medspa

Call 480-459-5262 to learn more about Nuvell Clinics.

Mia Atkins

Find Mia at miaatkins.wordpress.com or on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

E.D. Marshall

Go to www.EdMarshallBuys.com or call 1-800-245-3142 to learn more.

Better Homes & Gardens

Visit www.BHG.com for more helpful tips.

Core Sleep Solutions

For any other information, send an e-mail to coresleepsolutions@gmail.com.

*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.



