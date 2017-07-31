3 On Your Side recoups nearly $9,000 during July

3 On Your Side also helped Pam Martinez and her Uncle Les. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 3 On Your Side investigation into the moving industry wound up saving Megan Price $1,300.

Price paid a company called Alpha and Omega Moving and Storage to transport her items from Oregon all the way down to Phoenix.

However, there were big problems.

First, her items showed up in an unrelated, self-moving truck belonging to Budget. 3 On Your Side watched from down the street as the truck pulled in front of her home.

"They just showed up in a Budget truck,” Price told 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper on the phone. “And, they just identified themselves on the phone as Alpha and Omega,” she said.

The items had been MIA for six weeks, and representatives with Alpha and Omega were demanding an additional $1,300 or else they wouldn't unload her goods.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and alerted troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety which regulates moving companies. And, what troopers found when they responded, they didn't like at all.

“Most of the issues are on the company, as far as what they're doing,” the trooper told movers. “They don't have operating authority in Arizona which means they shouldn't be moving these goods."

Due to several violations by the moving company, troopers put the movers out of service on this day, ordered all of Price’s stuff off the truck and informed the movers they wouldn't be getting that additional $1,300 they were demanding.

Price says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side for helping out.

"I'm glad you guys exist,” Price told Harper. “Even when I lived here before I heard of you guys and I think what you're doing is wonderful to help protect Arizona citizens."

3 On Your Side also helped Pam Martinez and her Uncle Les.

After taking over her uncle's financial affairs, she discovered he had racked up more than $3,640 in overdraft and non-sufficient bank fund fees.

Martinez says it happened because her Uncle Les suffers from Alzheimer's Disease and was writing checks to charities when he didn't have enough money to support his generosity.

"It was a foolish mistake, I did it and I'm sorry that I did it," he told 3 On Your Side.

We got involved and considering the circumstances, we asked Bank of America to return the $3,640 back to Uncle Les' account.

And, they did.

Martinez says the bank initially told her they wouldn't. But, after 3 On Your Side's request, the bank changed its mind.

"You guys are amazing,” Martinez said. “Like I said, I got a response within 3 or 4 hours. You met me for an interview in a few days later and again got the results within 2 days of your interview so you guys are fantastic."

These are just a few viewers 3 On Your Side assisted during the month of July. When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to recoup or save our viewers this month, it amounts to $8,974.

And for the entire year, the grand total comes to $77,742.

