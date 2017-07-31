DPS pursuit ends in crash near Tonopah

A driver was transported to the hospital following a crash Monday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS officials say, Christopher Redding, 37-years-old, was pulled over for registration violation.

When Redding failed to show Identification and refused to step out of the car, the suspect left the scene.

That's when DPS pursued him for 50 miles along eastbound Interstate 10.

According to DPS, the Redding was driving erratic and at speeds of 100-115 mph.

Troopers set up spikes when he tried to avoid them.

Redding then lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median.

The pursuit ended on milepost 96, located near Tonopah.

DPS officers say Redding was transported for non-life-threatening injuries. He is facing charges of Felony Flight, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

