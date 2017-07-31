Slain teen told friend she was 'super scared' of stepfather

Jayden Glomb's body was found Thursday, May 11, hours after she went missing from her Vail home. (Source: Twitter)

A police report states six weeks before her slaying, a 13-year-old Arizona girl told a friend she had discovered something terrifying about her stepfather.

The Arizona Daily Star reported Saturday Jayden Glomb told a friend she was "super scared" after discovering something about her stepfather, Joshua Lelevier.

The report says the friend showed police screenshots of conversations with Glomb, in which Glomb says she was "terrified." Her friend told Jayden what Lelevier was doing was "disgusting."

[RELATED: Stepfather arrested in connection with death of Vail teen Jayden Glomb]

Glomb's body was found May 12 in a desert area less than two miles from her home, with blood around her nose and mouth and a ligature mark around her throat. Her cause of death was asphyxiation.

[RELATED: Stepfather accused of secretly photographing 13-year-old]

Lelevier is facing murder and abandonment of a dead body charges in connection with Glomb's death.

[RELATED: Vigil held for Vail teen found in desert]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.