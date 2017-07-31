Tucson police officer entertains passing motorists following storm

A Tucson Police officer entertained passing motorists after Saturday's power outage on the city's east side.

Storms knocked out power to part of the area, including the street lights.

That's when Officer Woodson of operations division east danced his way through his traffic control duties.

The video has more than 100,000 views and shared more than 3,000 times on Tucson police's Facebook page.

.@Tucson_Police Officer Woodson entertaining passing motorists after yesterday's power outage ended on the east side. #policehumor pic.twitter.com/yDCWsGttCi — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) July 31, 2017

