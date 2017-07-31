Scattered storms kicking off this week's forecast

A few scattered showers are kicking off back to work Monday in the Valley with scattered storms across Southwest and Northern Arizona.

With deep moisture in place, and an inverted trough tracking from northern Mexico westbound to Baja, storms will continue across Arizona this afternoon and this evening, but a slightly drier air mass will limit storm activity in comparison to this weekend.

Main threats with storm development will be flooding or flashing flooding, strong winds, lightning and blowing dust. Steering flow for storms Monday will be from the southeast, so outflows may generate thunderstorms in the Valley this afternoon and evening. Storm chances for Metro Phoenix are at 20 percent through Tuesday morning.

Another inverted trough will send deeper moisture into Arizona late Tuesday through early Friday. This will increase storm activity and bring a greater potential for flooding range and strong downburst winds. Storm chances for Metro Phoenix at this time will be at 30 percent.

For Metro Phoenix, the forecast high Monday is 106 with 106 Tuesday, 103 Wednesday and Thursday, and 104 Friday. These highs will feel about five degrees hotter because of the high humidity.

Storm chances with near normal temperatures continue for the weekend.

Unsettled week in store across S-Central AZ. Best chance for rain Tue/Wed. Hvy rain/Gusty wnds psbl. Turn around...don't drown! pic.twitter.com/6quBWw7hxI — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 31, 2017

