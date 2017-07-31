At least 26 hikers rescued at Sabino Canyon

At least 26 people were rescued overnight after they were stranded by flash floods at Sabino Canyon Sunday night. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

At least 26 people were rescued overnight after they were stranded by flash floods at Sabino Canyon Sunday night, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Deputy Cody Gress with the Pima County Sheriff's Department said none of the people stranded were in any immediate danger.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue Unit, along with Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter and the Southern Arizona Rescue Association worked through the night in the Seven Falls area of the Sabino Canyon Recreation Park to rescue the stranded.

The hikers became stranded on the far side of a bridge leading from the Seven Falls and Bear Canyon parking lot due to flash flooding.

All of the hikers were rescued and no one was hurt.

This incident comes a week after 17 hikers became stranded Tanque Verde Falls area after flash flooding.

*UPDATE* all stranded hikers from 7 Falls/Bear Cyn have been rescued. Thank you to DPS Ranger and SARA for your assistance. — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) July 31, 2017

PCSD working Rescue in 7 Falls area. At least 26 people stranded on far side of bridge to Bear Cyn/7 Falls. DPS Ranger and SARA assisting pic.twitter.com/C0w2xC7iya — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) July 31, 2017

