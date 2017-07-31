Phoenix police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Circle K while wielding a machete on July 26. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The suspect, a Native American man in his 20s to 30s, entered a Circle K near 31st Avenue and West Indian School Road in Phoenix around 10 a.m.

[PDF: Machete-wielding suspect robs Phoenix Circle K]

He threatened a clerk with a machete he carried in and demanded money from the cash register.

The clerk complied and the suspect was last seen running away on foot, Silent Witness said.

If anyone has information regarding this case contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or visit silentwitness.org.

